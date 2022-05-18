Color Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $534,558.58 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 85.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 135.5% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $534,558.58 and $245.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,163.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.00643057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00173641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

