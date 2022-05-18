Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up to $33.03

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $34.12. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 6,345 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,267,000 after acquiring an additional 34,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,725,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

