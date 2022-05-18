Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,985,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after buying an additional 1,863,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,127,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 964,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after buying an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 732,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.51%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

