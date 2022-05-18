Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,830 ($22.56) and last traded at GBX 1,826 ($22.51), with a volume of 309903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,808 ($22.29).

Specifically, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.89) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($110,124.26).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,773.89 ($21.87).

The firm has a market cap of £31.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,677.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,646.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

About Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

