Compound Price Down 20% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $70.23 or 0.00235600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $499.78 million and $60.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,371 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

