Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Robert D. Hinckle Sells 5,975 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $192,335.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $483.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPSI. StockNews.com lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.