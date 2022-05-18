Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,998. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

