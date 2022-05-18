Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $66.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.