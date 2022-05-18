Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.90. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,460,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,026 shares of company stock worth $1,871,164 in the last 90 days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.