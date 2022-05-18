Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $42,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.