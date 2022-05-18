Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $128.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

