Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Twitter by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,511,071 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.62 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.