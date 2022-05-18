Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

