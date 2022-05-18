Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.69 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.79–$0.73 EPS.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of -9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and have sold 481,625 shares valued at $19,335,602. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,602,000 after purchasing an additional 669,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Confluent by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

