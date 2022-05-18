CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $3,651,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CONMED by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $4.98 on Wednesday, hitting $112.64. 271,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.42. CONMED has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

