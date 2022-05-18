ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,941,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

