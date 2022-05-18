Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.58. 38,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

