Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,414.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CSU traded down C$20.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1,936.44. 8,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2,101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2,147.96. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,677.44 and a twelve month high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market cap of C$41.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.