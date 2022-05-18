Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Teri Robinson Sells 10,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,812.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $144,200.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Teri Robinson sold 966 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $11,601.66.

On Monday, February 28th, Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,184.00.

Shares of CPSS opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $303.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

