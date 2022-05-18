Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,081,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 20,303,389 shares.The stock last traded at $72.82 and had previously closed at $76.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,260,000 after acquiring an additional 493,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,735,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.