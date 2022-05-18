Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of CBKM stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured consumer loans.

