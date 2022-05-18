Contrasting Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Brewbilt Brewing alerts:

43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brewbilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brewbilt Brewing -1,177.76% N/A -1,533.95% Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and Planet Labs PBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brewbilt Brewing $90,000.00 64.61 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.98 -$137.12 million N/A N/A

Brewbilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brewbilt Brewing and Planet Labs PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brewbilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 112.17%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Brewbilt Brewing.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Brewbilt Brewing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brewbilt Brewing (Get Rating)

Simlatus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brewbilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewbilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.