Contrasting Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) and The Competition

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Finch Therapeutics Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Finch Therapeutics Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group Competitors 1644 5712 11357 210 2.54

Finch Therapeutics Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 617.30%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 116.47%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million -$58.16 million -1.23 Finch Therapeutics Group Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.19

Finch Therapeutics Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Finch Therapeutics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group -313.84% -26.15% -23.87% Finch Therapeutics Group Competitors -4,043.00% -66.82% -29.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

