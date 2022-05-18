Contrasting trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) & Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cian and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 trivago 0 3 1 0 2.25

Cian presently has a consensus price target of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. trivago has a consensus price target of $2.79, suggesting a potential upside of 66.92%. Given Cian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian N/A N/A N/A trivago 1.72% 3.42% 2.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cian and trivago’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million 2.89 -$38.50 million N/A N/A trivago $427.68 million 1.40 $12.66 million $0.03 55.69

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Cian.

About Cian (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Larnaca, Cyprus.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

