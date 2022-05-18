Cook Protocol Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,751.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00488988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00525400 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00034508 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,435.01 or 1.68308160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.