Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Announces Dividend of $0.47

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4722 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

CSNVY stock remained flat at $$31.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. Corbion has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

CSNVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Corbion from €45.00 ($46.88) to €36.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corbion from €43.00 ($44.79) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Corbion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

