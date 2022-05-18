Core Alternative Capital Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $94.33. 256,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.23. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

