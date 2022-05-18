Core Alternative Capital Invests $169,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Shares of UPS traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.03. 95,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,795. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.19 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

