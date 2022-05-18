Core Alternative Capital Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285,609 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Garmin by 5,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

GRMN traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

