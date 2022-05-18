Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.