Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
