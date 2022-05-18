Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $359.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.20 million and the highest is $378.32 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $472.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 80,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 955.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 523,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.70.
Corsair Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
