Covestor Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.