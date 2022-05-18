Covestor Ltd Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,382 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,793 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

