Covestor Ltd Buys New Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Crane by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Crane by 96.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 908,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,943,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,678,000 after buying an additional 69,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

CR opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.