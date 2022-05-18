Covestor Ltd Makes New $83,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,731,000 after acquiring an additional 570,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,351,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

