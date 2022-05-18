Covestor Ltd Takes $75,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

