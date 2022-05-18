Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $282.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.04 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.