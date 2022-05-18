CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. 393,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,913. CRH has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

