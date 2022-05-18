Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Cut to $8.70 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $8.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRCT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.95.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Cricut has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 123,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,480,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,548,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,581,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,349,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,000,575.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 75.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

