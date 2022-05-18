Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will announce $222.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.44 million. Criteo reported sales of $220.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $980.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $969.67 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. Criteo has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

