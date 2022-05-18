Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.02

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 3334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.3263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

