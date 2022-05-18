CryptEx Price Hits $4.04 on Top Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00013643 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $343,092.82 and $122.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,547.24 or 0.99868939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00036218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

