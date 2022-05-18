Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $162.49. The company had a trading volume of 45,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.04 and a 200-day moving average of $227.60. The company has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.64 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.03.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,121,158. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

