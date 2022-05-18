Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,794,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 373,990 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $124.74. 17,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,095. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

