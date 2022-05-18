Csenge Advisory Group Sells 117 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MSCI were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,247,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $404.90. 1,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.75 and its 200 day moving average is $538.49. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

