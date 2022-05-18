CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 458,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s payout ratio is -15.53%.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CTS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.