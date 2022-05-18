Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Posts Earnings Results

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,963.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $2,442,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,460,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,509,985.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 812,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

