Cullinan Oncology’s (CGEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

CGEM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Shares of CGEM opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $394,824.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,842,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 812,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.