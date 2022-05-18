Cullinan Oncology’s (CGEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.
CGEM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of CGEM opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $37.66.
In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $394,824.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,842,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 812,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
About Cullinan Oncology (Get Rating)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
