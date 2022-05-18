Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.95

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.95 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 85.06 ($1.05), with a volume of 5928635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.12).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Currys from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £992.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28.

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($209,120.71).

Currys Company Profile (LON:CURY)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

