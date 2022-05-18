Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CMOT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss Motorcycles (CMOT)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.