Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CMOT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

